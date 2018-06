Why does consideration for All-Met track and field athletes end in Prince William County and not Stafford County?

Stafford County is definitely a part of the D.C. area. Even the Virginia Department of Transportation thinks so as it plans to extend high-occupancy-toll lanes to Stafford County.

Yes, I have an amazing track and field athlete. I’d like to see her hard work recognized. That’s fair.

Michele Hirata, Fredericksburg