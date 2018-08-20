Regarding retired Adm. William H. McRaven’s Aug. 17 op-ed, “Take my security clearance, too, Mr. President”:

Amid the humiliation, disgust and fear of the rolling disaster in our White House, the courage and patriotism of former CIA director John Brennan and Mr. McRaven, who led the U.S. Joint Special Operations Command from 2011 to 2014, give us hope that we can again take pride in our nation.

I have held a Q-level security clearance for the past 36 years and have played my part in making the United States more prosperous and secure during that time. I stand with heroes such as Mr. Brennan and Mr. McRaven: Donald Trump demeans the presidency and endangers the country. If this bruises his ego, he can revoke my clearance, too.

Richard Sacks, Pleasanton, Calif.

Congratulations to retired Adm. William H. McRaven for having the courage to send a letter to President Trump asking the president to revoke his security clearance so he could “add [his] name to the list of men and women who have spoken out against your presidency.” If more senior executives and military leaders took this stand, perhaps our political representatives would gain some of Mr. McRaven’s courage.

Marc Collard, Lewes, Del.

President Trump’s action to revoke former CIA director John Brennan’s clearance may provide an opportunity to secure a ruling that documents abuse of executive power. Any effort to pursue a due-process claim should focus on demonstrating that Mr. Trump’s motivation was a political act. According to the reporting in the Aug. 17 front-page article “Trump targets foes for review,” Mr. Trump’s mind-set was clearly revealed in his Aug. 16 Oval Office interview with the Wall Street Journal. By his own words, he linked his motivation to the belief that “these people led [the Russia investigation]. . . . So I think it’s something that had to be done.” The Post article also reported Mr. Trump’s comments to his aides that Mr. Brennan was too “political.” Mr. Trump may have the authority to revoke clearances but not when the motivation is corrupt. Securing a ruling documenting corrupt use of presidential power would check future abuses.

John J. Hudak, Columbia