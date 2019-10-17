While I respect Draymond Green for being a very hard-working professional basketball player on the Golden State Warriors, I can’t disagree more with his stance on allowing college basketball players to make any money at all, as he wrote in his Oct. 10 Thursday Opinion essay, “It’s time to overthrow the NCAA’s dictatorship.” First, the National Basketball Association should go back to drafting players directly out of high school. After all, it’s just one year earlier than the one-and-dones who leave college for the pro ranks. If talented young players aren’t drafted directly out of high school, they can get into the NBA developmental league to develop their skills, or they can go to college and play there with their generous payment being a college degree — free — at some of the best universities in the country, such as Duke, Stanford, Northwestern and Michigan (the total cost for four years approaching $200,000). Not a bad payday. I’m addicted to college basketball and the NCAA tournament. However, if they start paying these college athletes or allowing them to make money in any way, then in my mind it’ll become another NBA, which I will eventually have no interest in supporting, in person or watching on TV.