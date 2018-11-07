Regarding the Nov. 3 front-page article “Hiring surges, wages on rise”:

The recent modest increase in real wages is a good thing and long overdue. However, it is unclear how much credit should be given to the tax cut and other policies approved under the Trump administration. The Economic Policy Institute minimum-wage tracker indicates that — despite opposition from Republicans — the effective minimum wage has increased in 27 states and the District since January 2014, and 42 localities have adopted a minimum wage above their state minimum wage. Surely these measures have made some contribution to the increase in real wages.

Alan Miller, Rockville