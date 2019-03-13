Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) delivers her State of the State address last month at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. (Al Goldis/AP)

Regarding the March 10 editorial “A gas-tax hike that makes sense”:

According to our Transportation Investment Advocacy Center, legislators in 37 states have introduced 185 bills aimed at boosting transportation investment in the first two months of 2019. Twenty-one states have proposed increasing one or more types of motor fuel tax to generate new funding. Since 2013, 27 states have raised or adjusted their state gas tax to increase investment.

Here’s the kicker: It’s not political suicide to support such measures. From 2013 to 2018, voters reelected 92 percent of nearly 1,900 state lawmakers who voted in favor of a gas tax increase and ran for reelection. Support for lawmakers also persists across party lines: More than 94 percent of Republicans and 90 percent of Democrats were reelected. By contrast, Congress and past administrations have relied on $140 billion in budget gimmicks to prop up the federal transportation programs.

The states continue to show there is a more fiscally responsible way.

David C. Bauer, Washington

The writer is president and chief executive of the American Road & Transportation Builders Association.