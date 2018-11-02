The Oct. 29 editorial “Vets and votes” discussed ways to improve voter turnout and remove unnecessary barriers to voting. We have learned about attempts by some states to prevent voters from voting, as discussed in Margaret Sullivan’s Oct. 30 Style column, “Broadcast news shrugs off suppression.” Those are obvious impediments. But there are more subtle ways voters are being discouraged from voting. The process of being an informed voter can be mysterious enough for newly registered or first-time voters. What can assist and entice voters to the polls is a well-designed and informative Web page by a local registrar’s office.

Such a Web page would include on its homepage for each upcoming election a list of each electoral activity (registration, absentee voting and mail-in absentee ballots) with beginning and ending dates for each activity and the date of the election. A link to a sample ballot should also be noted on the home page. If any proposed amendments or questions will be on the ballot, any explanatory information about those should be accessible on that link. Also, on the home page, a link should be provided so that voters can check their registration status and voting location.

A voter should not have to hunt and fish for this information. Let’s make it easy for voters to vote. Perhaps states or localities could institute a contest for the best-designed voter registrar website as its contribution to fair and open elections.

Karen Kimball, Arlington

The writer has served as an election official and observer.