In his March 15 letter, “D.C. is a company town. It shouldn’t be a state.,” Jim Dueholm argued that the District should not be a state because of its low population. This hardly makes sense. The District has a population of 702,000. Vermont has a population of 626,000. Wyoming has a population of 578,000. Alaska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Delaware all have fewer than 1 million residents.

Stephen Weiss, New Carrollton