(2) The college-educated workforce now contains more women than men.

(3) For U.S. women aged 15 to 19, the birthrate fell to 17.4 births per 1,000 last year. That is down from a peak for 61.8 in 1991.

(4) The Senate has confirmed 164 judges nominated by President Trump, as of Dec. 2.

(5) More than 93,000 Americans are waiting for a good kidney.

(6) In 2015, Americans threw out nearly 12 million tons of clothing and shoes, three times the 1990 total, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Almost 70 percent of those end up in landfills.

(7) On May 24, when they were 19-31, the Nationals’ chance of winning the World Series was 1.5 percent.

