Christopher Elliott’s Aug. 19 The Navigator column, “Where do hotels draw the finders-keepers line?” [Travel], erred when it indicated that Gideon Bibles are among the items stolen from hotel rooms.

The Gideons provide these Bibles to the hotels free of charge, and, according to Snopes, “although some do end up ‘taken’ by those in need, none have ever been ‘stolen,’ according to the Gideons.”

So it looks as though the applicable Bible passage regarding “stealing” Gideon Bibles from hotel rooms is not the Eighth Commandment but, according to the Gideons: “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations” (Matthew 28:19).

Meg Spencer Dixon, Kensington