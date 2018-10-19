In his Oct. 12 op-ed, “Liberals playing with fire,” Michael Gerson scolded liberals for employing “mob” action and “tactics involving equal and opposite anger.” Last week his words particularly stung because I had taken part in two grass-roots, get-out-the-vote postcard-writing parties. Sitting with gray-haired idealists scrawling handwritten notes urging their fellow citizens to vote, I thought, “Some liberal mob.”

Last week, I attended an appearance by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) at a Young Democrats event in Fairfax, hoping to have a dialogue with my elected representative. Instead, a woman using some of Republican Senate nominee Corey A. Stewart’s favorite talking points about antifa and MS-13 shouted down attendees who were trying to ask the senator questions. Hopeful constituents were silenced, intimidated or just gave up attempting civil conversation.

I am upset that Mr. Kaine’s opponent can get away with delegating bullies to shut down conversations he doesn’t like. I am angry at Mr. Stewart for running a ruthless campaign based on scare tactics, lies and personal attacks. And I am angry at the establishment Republican Party for looking the other way when its own bullies, from President Trump down to Mr. Stewart, behave nastily with impunity.

Abby Fox, Springfield