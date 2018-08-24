Philip Kennicott’s review of the National Gallery of Art’s exhibition of Dutch paintings, “Navigating art but not history” [Arts & Style, Aug. 12], missed the point of a museum exhibit. After a few gratuitous remarks about the attire of those who came to see the exhibit, he declared that the exhibit of paintings of Dutch merchant ships should be turned into a denunciation of the 17th-century slave trade. (Actually, the 18th century was the peak of the slave trade.) Perhaps if he reviewed the museum’s collection of medieval religious paintings, he would insist that the exhibit highlight the treatment of serfs.

Another problem with Kennicott’s review was that he seemed to believe he is living in so virtuous an age that we should use history simply to denounce people of other centuries for inhumane behaviors. Unfortunately, in our era, democracy is receding and with it respect for human rights, including for Central American children whose parents try to emigrate to this nation; we have seen rich people indifferent to the suffering of millions of U.S. citizens and billions of the world’s people in poverty; and we have seen rulers and corporations gambling with the actual future of humans on this planet.

Joseph Le Blanc, Arlington

I take exception to the review of the National Gallery of Art’s exhibition of Dutch maritime art. To denigrate the exhibit for not being what it did not set out to be — a review of the darker side of the Netherlands’s 17th- and 18th-century history — was misguided. From the review, it seems the museum did make reference to some of what 21st-century sensibilities find unfortunate about that period of Dutch history, but the exhibit is an exhibit of art, not a mea culpa on behalf of the Netherlands.

By this standard, everything that does not beat its breast in horror over mistakes of the past is wrong. By that standard, the District of Columbia should eradicate “Columbia” from its name because of Christopher Columbus’s sins, tear down the Jefferson Memorial because of the third president’s believed relationship with Sally Hemings and dynamite the Washington Monument because Mount Vernon used slaves.

I can appreciate beautiful art even if it was patronized by a fairly evil Medici. Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof. Once we have perfected peace on Earth, we can look for the tiniest mote in all of history’s eyes.

Gordon White, Deltaville, Va.