Discussing the 2017 tax cut in the Jan. 1 Wonkblog, “Republicans are celebrating the anniversary of the tax cuts. They shouldn’t be. ,” Matt O’Brien said, “Cutting tax rates has left us collecting so much less tax revenue that the budget deficit has increased substantially.” This statement is inaccurate. According to the monthly financial statements issued by the Treasury Department, the government took in $3.315 trillion in fiscal 2017, before the tax cut went into effect. In fiscal 2018, after the tax cut went into effect, the government took in $3.329 trillion. It’s not much, but it is more, not less.

The larger deficit has been driven more by increased spending. According to the same Treasury statements, outlays were $3.981 trillion for 2017 and $4.108 trillion for 2018.

Exploding deficits and debt are a unique danger to the future of our nation, which no one in power, Democrat or Republican, is addressing. If we are going to debate the issue, let’s keep our facts straight and not default to tired canards.

Christopher Coughlin, Arlington