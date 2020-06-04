The U.S. economy needs additional support from Washington, targeted and designed for maximum impact. Yet concerns are growing that the much-delayed Main Street Lending Program, a joint Treasury Department-Federal Reserve business lending effort authorized by Congress in the March 27 Cares Act, may not perform to its potential when it does finally open for business, possibly as soon as Friday.

Essentially, the Main Street Lending Program leverages $75 billion in Treasury funds to support $600 billion in Fed loans, channeled though commercial banks, to companies that do not qualify either for a specific rescue program such as the one for the airlines, or for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) aimed at small businesses. Companies with up to $5 billion in revenue or 15,000 employees could receive four-year loans ranging from $500,000 to $200 million. Some 30,000 firms may be eligible. The problem is that, even after the Fed made the terms more flexible recently in response to industry concerns, the plan’s interest rates, relatively rapid payback period and other conditions will deter many firms, especially in the troubled retail sector, from participating.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has at times emphasized that such rules are necessary to avoid taxpayer losses; Congress authorized loans, not grants, he has said. The secretary is understandably wary given the right-left populist backlash to the 2008 Wall Street bailout; progressive Democrats on Capitol Hill depicted the pot of money being used to back the Main Street program as a “slush fund.” Nevertheless, this is a time to err on the side of lending freely, even if it means burning through all the equity capital Congress provided. Otherwise, what’s the point of using the Fed as a lender of last resort? The danger of rewarding companies for past bad economic behavior — “moral hazard” — is not nearly as significant today as it was in bailing out firms during the 2008 Great Recession, which was arguably brought on by financial excesses on Wall Street.

Similar issues hampered the $660 billion PPP, which still had about $150 billion uncommitted as of May 30. Businesses shied away in part due to a requirement, imposed by Mr. Mnuchin, that recipients spend 75 percent of loan funds for payroll within eight weeks. That problem may have eased Wednesday, when the Senate approved a bipartisan House bill tripling the time borrowers have to spend their rescue loans, and reducing the amount they must use for labor costs. If the Main Street Lending Program fails to attract business, as many expect, Mr. Mnuchin and the Fed will have to adjust that program as well. If they don’t, Congress should do it for them.

