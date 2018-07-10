The July 6 editorial “ICE is the wrong target for outrage” got it exactly right. As the editorial concluded, “It’s that the Trump administration, in its xenophobic zeal, has weaponized [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement] to go beyond protecting the United States and into the darker realms of oppression.” We Democrats have suffered some discouraging setbacks in recent weeks. However, we must not let that warp our judgment and lash out with self-defeating actions.

Calling for the abolition of ICE is neither good politics nor good governance. It only enrages and solidifies President Trump’s base. Likewise, refusing to serve Mr. Trump’s staff is misguided. Of course, no one can surpass Mr. Trump when it comes to bad manners, bad judgment and maliciousness. But that does not mean that we should stoop to that level. Indeed, it is in our interest not to.

We have a good chance to take back the House in the midterms by being strategic. We can sort out our priorities after the elections. Let’s not take our eyes off the prize. Let’s not snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

Marvin Fields, Pittsburgh