Member-elects of the 116th Congress wait for a group photograph outside the U.S Capitol in Washington on Nov. 14. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

Roger Lowenstein’s Nov. 18 Wonkblog column, “The ‘noble art’ of governing: A practical agenda for House Democrats” [Business], should be read on the floor of Congress each year as the sessions begin. Stop bickering and blaming, he advised. Instead, solve our nation’s problems, and here are a few ideas:

Partisanship and anti-Trump sentiments have derailed our democracy too long, paralyzing our country with endless angry battles of fault, blame and outburst. It is reminiscent of an adage: Never wrestle with a pig. You both get dirty, and the pig likes it.

Congress: Stop fighting the instigator in chief. Make him irrelevant. Govern.

Lori Brown, Woodbridge