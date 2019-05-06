I read the May 1 Metro article “Completing the circuit” with both gratitude and distress.

I’m grateful that every American owns a share in a remarkable national park system that inspires young people such as Mikah Meyer, informs citizens and international visitors alike about our history, and provides common ground in these politically divided times. I’m also distressed that the administration’s and Congress’s dysfunction results in government shutdowns and ongoing erosion of the National Park Service’s ability to take care of our shared heritage. Dedicated park staffers stretch every dollar as far as possible — but even the best elastic stretches only so far, and there is now an $11.9 billion backlog of major park repairs.

As parks degrade, other agencies and private interests see opportunities. For example, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) seeks to commandeer the Baltimore-Washington Parkway and add toll lanes. A bill by D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D) would require the Park Service to sell waterfront lands around RFK Stadium for redevelopment. The U.S. Army seeks to take more of Arlington House’s historic grounds at Arlington National Cemetery.

Our national parks need our support. Congress must fund them adequately and not allow them to degrade and then be sold or given away.

Jackie Williams Kaye, Washington

The writer serves on the Mid-Atlantic Leadership Council of the National Parks Conservation Association.