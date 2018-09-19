The Inuit hamlet of Kugluktuk in northern Canada is directly impacted by global warming, with stronger winds, shorter winters and the melting of the permafrost. (Clement Sabourin/AFP/Getty Images)

Kudos to David Von Drehle for his Sept. 16 op-ed advocating a cap-and-trade system for carbon emissions [“Time for a Category 5 storm of innovation”].

One of the major ways governments undergird capitalism is to define and enforce new property rights as the economy expands. To define a new property right to emit carbon dioxide is no different, in principle, from federal and state governments defining new property rights in land and minerals as the American frontier expanded west to replace the previous open access to such resources. We have now reached the stage where we can no longer afford open access to the Earth’s atmosphere either.

But Mr. Von Drehle missed the opportunity to make two other important points. The cap-and-trade system for sulfur emissions has required the placement of sulfur dioxide monitors at every coal-burning power station. It might be more practical to impose a tax on carbon emissions rather than put in place a similar such enforcement system for carbon dioxide.

Second, both the Montreal Protocol to save the ozone layer (1987) and the cap-and-trade system for sulfur emissions (1990) were passed under Republican administrations. A Democratic-majority House passed a cap-and-trade system for carbon emissions in June 2010. Republicans then chose to play politics with our environment, unlike their more enlightened predecessors.

Chris Gerrard, Rockville

David Von Drehle hit the nail on the head when he said, “People don’t need more fear of climate change. They need more hope for solutions.”

Mr. Von Drehle highlighted cap and trade of carbon dioxide emissions, but there’s an alternative deserving of discussion: a carbon fee and dividend plan. Both the Citizens’ Climate Lobby, where I am a volunteer, and the Climate Leadership Council support a plan to put a steadily rising fee on carbon dioxide emissions, return net proceeds to households and institute a border adjustment to prevent offshoring of U.S. businesses to countries that don’t enforce a similar fee.

These plans cost the government nothing; the fee is paid by fossil-fuel companies, and administrative costs are covered by that fee.

Climate change legislation must be bipartisan to be durable. Republicans should step up and introduce carbon fee and dividend legislation, and challenge Democrats to support it.

Cheryl Arney, Ellicott City