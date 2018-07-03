I was disturbed by the conclusion of the June 30 front-page article “Voting plunges in District’s Southeast.” Using low voter turnout in a lackluster primary election to reinforce the negative stereotypes of the eastern areas of the District was a new low for The Post. The low voter turnout was not because of “indifference of voters in troubled neighborhoods,” as a professor quoted in the article said.

I live in Ward 7 and always vote, but as I voted in this primary, I felt I was wasting my time. First, D.C. Council representatives for Wards 7 and 8 were not up for election this round.

Second, the mayor and at-large council members had no credible opposition. And last, but most important, D.C. elections have no impact on national politics because we have no voting representation in Congress.

Not all neighborhoods in eastern Washington are troubled, and residents are far from indifferent. Along with the historical analysis of voter turnout in Ward 8 for Marion Barry Jr., why not mention that residents of Ward 7 drafted Anthony A. Williams for his first term as mayor?

Please stop painting with a broad brush the areas of the District east of the Anacostia River as a crime-ridden, forgotten “photographic negative of the prosperity that has transformed much of the District.” We are so much more than that.

Kathy Chamberlain, Washington