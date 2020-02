The Feb. 9 Metro article “ Huge blaze guts Fairfax County development site ” omitted one salient fact that may explain why the fire spread so fast and burned with such intensity: The apartment building under construction was built using wood framing above the first floor.

This is not the first time this construction technique has succumbed to such a conflagration. In 2015, an occupied Avalon apartment complex in Edgewater, N.J., burned to the ground after a fire was ignited by a maintenance worker’s blowtorch. So intense were the flames that the building’s sprinkler system was quickly overwhelmed. Astoundingly, the same building had previously burned down in 2000 while under construction.