It’s important to note that the FBI is stopping many attacks. Between 2015 and 2018, the agency arrested 65 people “who expressed intent to conduct an ideologically motivated attack in the United States and who identified a generalized attack method or target,” the inspector general reported. The number of special agents the FBI has assigned to battle homegrown violent extremism rose 63 percent between 2013 and 2017.

But the inspector general warns that the FBI’s recent past is hardly spotless. After several attacks committed by people who had been on the FBI’s radar screen, the agency recommended changes to how it assessed potential homegrown terrorist threats. Yet it failed to ensure that all of those changes happened.

AD

AD

Instead, FBI officials said they focused on a different effort: reviewing terrorist threat assessments they had previously conducted and closed. Here, too, the agency stumbled. It found that 6 percent of the closed assessments they examined required further investigation. Some 18 months later, the FBI had failed to reconsider 40 percent of flagged cases. Once they were reviewed, some of them required full investigations. The inspector general was so unimpressed by the FBI’s internal reviews that he warned the agency might have missed closed assessments that require further investigation.

At the same time, the inspector general warned, too aggressively reassessing previous work on reported potential threats could pose civil liberties concerns. The people in question are often U.S. citizens. They have reasonable expectations that they will not be constantly re-scrutinized because they somehow ended up on an FBI list. The inspector general found that while some field offices were lax in their duties, others were, in fact, too aggressive.

Meanwhile, not all would-be domestic terrorists are influenced by foreign extremist groups such as the Islamic State. The FBI seeks to treat the risks that racist extremists pose similarly to those of homegrown Islamic State followers, which involves coordinating two separate divisions. But, again, the inspector general found that inadequate training and coordination problems stifled this effort.

AD

AD

The FBI’s job is not an easy one. Even if it stops 99 out of 100 attacks, it is held accountable for the one that it failed to foil. Investigators must be ever vigilant not only in detecting potential threats but also in their care that Americans’ civil liberties are not abused. The agency agreed with the inspector general that it could do better, and insisted that it already is. Lives depend on that being true.