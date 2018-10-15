Regarding the Oct. 13 front-page article “ ‘Monster’ nearly obliterates a tiny Florida beach town”:

The horrible devastation, damage and loss of life caused by Hurricane Michael is just the beginning, according to the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Its scientific report reinforced what climatologists having been predicting for years: Storms such as Michael will increase in frequency and intensity, wreaking havoc at unimaginable levels. The report also indicated that the world has slightly more than a decade to get climate change under control.

The cost of such storms is enormous, including the need to repair damage to roads, water supply, bridges, schools, homes and structures of all kinds. The dollars involved in lost business and insurance claims are staggering. And yet the Republican Party and the current administration, which claim to support business interests and reduce government spending, continue to refuse taking a stand against climate change, in many cases denying civilization’s contribution to it.

Catastrophes such as major storms are bad business, so how can the party of business interests continue to ignore climate change?

Ken Lefkowitz, Medford, N.J.

The writer is a member of the People’s Climate Change Movement.