Regarding the Jan. 26 Metro article “Streams split community”:

I live in River Towers, which is situated directly below Alexandria’s Quander Road Stream, which was recently restored. Before the project’s completion, our community and the surrounding ecosystem suffered greatly from the degradation of the streambed. Each time we had precipitation, it resulted in water pouring through our neighborhood, carrying silt, trash and vegetation into Dyke Marsh. Our sidewalks would be covered in mud, and the water in Dyke Marsh was a rusty to dark brown color. We lost most of our amphibian population, as the vernal pools containing their eggs were inundated by the runoff. Turtles also decreased, as the eggs they laid were also washed away. We found it impossible to do plantings along the banks of a canal, as the seedlings and plants were constantly washed away. We lost mature trees, as their roots became exposed from the repeated runoff, and then storms toppled them.

Once the project was completed, we noticed dramatic improvement. We now have limited flooding, the forest floor is rebuilding topsoil, Dyke Marsh looks healthier, and we are finally able to plant new native trees, shrubs and flowers without them being washed away. Neighbors can walk safely along the paths and sidewalks again without fear of slipping in mud and debris after each rainfall. We are starting to hear the croaking of frogs again on summer evenings.

I deeply appreciate all the planning and work that went into this project, as it has been extremely beneficial to both our human community and the environment surrounding us.

Deborah Hammer, Alexandria