I live in River Towers, which is situated directly below Alexandria’s Quander Road Stream, which was recently restored. Before the project’s completion, our community and the surrounding ecosystem suffered greatly from the degradation of the streambed. Each time we had precipitation, it resulted in water pouring through our neighborhood, carrying silt, trash and vegetation into Dyke Marsh. Our sidewalks would be covered in mud, and the water in Dyke Marsh was a rusty to dark brown color. We lost most of our amphibian population, as the vernal pools containing their eggs were inundated by the runoff. Turtles also decreased, as the eggs they laid were also washed away. We found it impossible to do plantings along the banks of a canal, as the seedlings and plants were constantly washed away. We lost mature trees, as their roots became exposed from the repeated runoff, and then storms toppled them.