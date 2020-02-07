Once the project was completed, we noticed dramatic improvement. We now have limited flooding, the forest floor is rebuilding topsoil, Dyke Marsh looks healthier, and we are finally able to plant new native trees, shrubs and flowers without them being washed away. Neighbors can walk safely along the paths and sidewalks again without fear of slipping in mud and debris after each rainfall. We are starting to hear the croaking of frogs again on summer evenings.
I deeply appreciate all the planning and work that went into this project, as it has been extremely beneficial to both our human community and the environment surrounding us.
Deborah Hammer, Alexandria