The Jan. 26 front-page article “Virus is spreading faster, Xi warns” was a reminder that public-health efforts are needed to prevent and combat outbreaks. Public-health systems run in the background and garner attention only when concern arises. This outbreak is purported to have begun at an unsanitary seafood market. While China is trying to stop the spread, this virus is now worldwide. It is understood that this virus is difficult to contain because of intercontinental economic ties, the movement of people and the latency period before symptoms display. Confounding variables occur, such as travelers trying to thwart screening.