The dueling directives of the past week are bound to leave parents, teachers and students confused. County Health Officer Travis Gayles prohibited Montgomery’s 130 private and religious schools from bringing students back on campus. Gov. Larry Hogan (R) proclaimed that Montgomery County was overstepping its authority, and a group of private-school parents filed a federal lawsuit alleging discrimination. Dr. Gayles doubled down, and then backed down.
Dr. Gayles said his blanket order — and his continuing recommendation that private schools not open — was based on the reality “we do not have control of the virus to date.” He said no reopening plan can succeed with the county’s rate of transmission and caseload so high. The county is averaging about 80 cases a day, dramatically higher than the four new cases each day in March when schools closed.
Whatever the merits of Dr. Gayles’ argument — and federal public health officials have repeatedly talked about the need for communities to control the spread of the virus before reopening schools — his order was badly handled. Issued on a Friday night on the eve of some school openings, the order gave no notice and little chance for schools, parents and students to provide input. Why was such an order imposed on private schools while the public system was allowed to come to its own decision? Shouldn’t county officials have examined the safety plans of schools and how they retrofitted facilities before issuing a blanket order? These and other questions fueled conspiracy theories that county officials hostile toward private and religious schools — and friendly to the teachers unions — were responding to the political dilemma of public school parents upset that private and religious schools were opening while their children’s schools remained shuttered.
There were also questions about Mr. Hogan and his second-guessing. Why does the governor trust officials in Montgomery to make decisions regarding nail salons and masks but not about school safety? Why didn’t he consult with Montgomery health officials? Was he egged on by a tweet from a Fox News commentator urging him to think of his political future?
County and state officials should put their differences aside todetermine what is safe, establish clear guidelines, communicate them and see they are adhered to.
