Mr. Daniels, Purdue’s president, asserted that his students aren’t vulnerable compared to the elderly and obese. As Purdue’s own WBAA radio reported last year, “Indiana is among the worst states in the country for childhood obesity.” So it seems likely that many students arrive at Purdue with preexisting risk factors. Also, Purdue and other universities do not exist in a vacuum. Students who get sick may not suffer as much as their elders and the obese, but the cities of Lafayette and West Lafayette are a commercial hub for Tippecanoe and the surrounding counties. Even if Purdue manages to protect its students, faculty and staff, there will be plenty of vulnerable overweight and old people around to catch the novel coronavirus from asymptomatic Boilermakers.