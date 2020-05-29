In his May 26 Tuesday Opinion column, “Why Purdue must reopen in the fall,” Mitch Daniels touted his university’s ability to control infection among Purdue’s students come September, but he didn’t seem to care much about his faculty, staff and contractors. “All large-enrollment courses will be offered online as well as in person, to accommodate those who cannot or choose not to come to campus.” What about the professors and teaching assistants of those classes? Can they choose not to come to campus? The camera operators? HVAC technicians? The custodians? 

Mr. Daniels, Purdue’s president, asserted that his students aren’t vulnerable compared to the elderly and obese. As Purdue’s own WBAA radio reported last year, “Indiana is among the worst states in the country for childhood obesity.” So it seems likely that many students arrive at Purdue with preexisting risk factors. Also, Purdue and other universities do not exist in a vacuum. Students who get sick may not suffer as much as their elders and the obese, but the cities of Lafayette and West Lafayette are a commercial hub for Tippecanoe and the surrounding counties. Even if Purdue manages to protect its students, faculty and staff, there will be plenty of vulnerable overweight and old people around to catch the novel coronavirus from asymptomatic Boilermakers. 

George E. Clark, Stow, Mass.