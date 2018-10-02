A customer tests a smartphone during the launch of the new iPhone XS and XS Max at an Apple reseller shop last month in Moscow. (Tatyana Makeyeva/Reuters)

The Sept. 28 Politics & the Nation article “Study links less screen time, better child cognition” addressed a study that draws a correlation between children receiving less than two hours of screen time per day and heightened performance on cognitive tests. Many would jump to the conclusion that more than two hours of screen time leads to worse performance on cognitive tests. But the study did not find a causal link between the two, only a correlation. Correlation never implies causation.

Increased screen time could cause a drop in mental performance. It is also possible that children who perform worse on focused cognitive tests are more likely to be easily distracted and entertained by technology, not the other way around.

Cameron Cummins-Smith, Arlington