In his May 5 Local Opinions essay, “We’re accountable for all students’ success in Montgomery County,” Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Jack R. Smith’s lead sentence lamented the growth of the student achievement gap over the past 50 years. His solution to the growing problem of our public schools failing black and Latino students, particularly those who are poor, was to study the problem.

As a PTA president in Montgomery County, I’m all for more data points to continue to understand the nuances of how we are preparing our kids, or not, for the rest of their lives. However, there comes a time when we study a problem too much and do too little. The data Mr. Smith cited tracks the report cards issued by the state of Maryland in December, which tracks other data points. What I’m interested in are concrete initiatives by our schools to address the problem. This is nothing new and should not be treated as an issue that requires intensive research and study before action can be taken.

Mr. Smith wants the data to shine a light on the problem, and if that’s what it takes for him to see it clearly, so be it, as long as we take a crack at fixing the gap while we are at it.

Fred Azcarate, Takoma Park