Stephen Bates argued in his July 15 Outlook essay, “Mueller could subpoena Trump. It’s not worth the ensuing chaos,” that special counsel Robert S. Mueller III should not subpoena President Trump to testify because Mr. Trump may not comply with any court order enforcing the subpoena, and thereby create a constitutional crisis. Mr. Bates conceded that Mr. Mueller has the legal authority to issue a subpoena and that a court, based on two unanimous Supreme Court decisions upholding the legal obligation of a president to give evidence while in office, would order Mr. Trump to comply. Nonetheless, Mr. Bates said, extraordinarily, that Mr. Mueller should not bother because the ability of the courts to actually force a recalcitrant president to testify is so limited that “a responsible prosecutor” should capitulate to “an irresponsible president.”

Mr. Bates is wrong. We are a nation of laws. We depend on responsible public officials following the law, especially in cases where the subject is the president, and regardless of the subject’s likelihood of obedience. If a grand jury requires the president’s testimony to determine whether criminal laws were violated, and the president continues to refuse to testify voluntarily, Mr. Mueller must issue a subpoena to demonstrate that no one, including the president, is above the law. In the hopefully unlikely event Mr. Trump refuses to comply with a court order and triggers a constitutional crisis, so be it. If the special counsel took the course suggested by Mr. Bates, it would weaken the rule of law when it most needed to be demonstrated.

Steven Salky, Chevy Chase