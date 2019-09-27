Their use threatens to create generations of young nicotine addicts continuing to purchase vape-juice refills for the rest of their lives. The statistic that 37.3 percent of high school students had vaped in 2018 is alarming. Significantly increasing the cost of vaping for teenagers is one way to curb its usage.

Bragging about the vaping industry’s contribution to towns is like citing contributions to the Catholic Church by the mafia. The excuse that vaping helps people stop smoking is not good enough. The health of generations of youths is at stake.

Rob Rudick, Takoma Park

