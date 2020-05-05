Just a few weeks of keeping cars off the roads have done wonders for the environment. Can this be sustained? How do we reset the economy so that it’s more equitable? Is it possible to harness the outpouring of community goodwill arising from the pandemic to serve people long after the virus is gone? Is it possible to find some good in the bad?

Tony Gittens, Washington

Regarding Josh Rogin’s May 1 Friday Opinion column, “Bill Gates is dangerously incorrect on China”:

In 2015, Bill Gates delivered a TED Talk warning that the next worldwide crisis would not be nuclear but microbial. A pandemic of person-to-person spread, highly contagious respiratory viral illness.

Now that this predicted scenario is upon us, Gates is not saying “I told you so” but offering advice about how to move forward in a coordinated effort to contain and eradicate the disease.

Unfortunately, Mr. Rogin conflates Gates’s effort, which naturally requires open dialogue with Chinese and World Health Organization authorities, with “dangerous” steps to effectively minimize Chinese and WHO culpability.

Gates fully appreciates that Chinese authoritarian secrecy and WHO missteps contributed to the crisis, but his preeminent goal now is to achieve data-driven solutions unclouded by superpower competition.

While big mistakes and expected coverups were made by authoritarian China, U.S. public health and intelligence experts did their part in exposing misinformation and delivering early and accurate assessments of a pending disaster.

Washington didn’t want to hear the bad news and spun it as an anti-Trump political hit job, essentially wasting all of February.

Now that the administration has nowhere to hide, it hauls out the “usual suspects”: China, the WHO and U.S. philanthropists seeking innovative, data-driven solutions.

Edward Trevelyan, St. Michaels, Md.

Regarding the May 1 front-page article “U.S. officials begin looking at retaliatory moves against China”:

Throughout this pandemic crisis, the remarks coming from President Trump — ranging from, on Jan. 22, “We have it totally under control” to, on April 23, suggesting people “inject disinfectant” — were, I thought, more than any thinking person could bear. However, he has outdone himself now, suggesting retaliation against China, while people in this country, a minimum of 68,164 from Feb. 29 to May 4, have died from this virus. Meanwhile, his administration refuses to issue cohesive, science-based national guidance so our country, as a whole, can begin to plan for a safe, purposeful, gradual recovery, both health-wise and economically.

Now, a focus on retaliation once again diverts attention from his disjointed and incoherent guidance and leaves the country in continued disarray and despair.