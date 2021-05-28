School districts across the country are struggling with how to hire enough teachers to staff summer school programs, many of which are being expanded in ambition and scope in the hope of catching up students who have fallen behind because of the pandemic. More than $1.2 billion of federal relief money has been earmarked for summer learning, and many districts across the country are tapping the funds to recruit teachers. The Post’s Hannah Natanson, Donna St. George and Perry Stein detailed the efforts of districts in the Washington area to use financial incentives to fill classrooms this summer. Montgomery County is offering premium incentive pay of $200 a week, Prince George’s summer employees are being offered 20 percent extra in pay, and Arlington and Fairfax announced that teachers in summer school will receive a $1,000 bonus in addition to their regular pay.
Teachers are not required to teach summer school, and some districts are discovering that the extra financial incentives are not enough to attract the number of teachers needed. “I’m tired of looking at a screen and I’m tired in general,” said one Montgomery county teacher. “I need a summer and my kids need a summer — and I just want to recharge.” We sympathize and think that teachers should be thanked for their efforts during these difficult times. But the harm done to students locked out of summer learning cannot be overlooked.
In addition to offering financial incentives, school districts need to develop other strategies. Some teachers said they would consider teaching during the summer if they had smaller class sizes or were given flexibility in the curriculum. Retired teachers or those newly graduated from education school could be tapped to help out. The situation also points up the need for schools to examine the wisdom of a school schedule based on an outdated agrarian way of life in which children needed to be home during the summer to help out in the fields. There are benefits of year-round schooling, in which a single summer break is replaced with a series of shorter breaks throughout the year. That should no longer be overlooked because of hidebound adherence to tradition.
