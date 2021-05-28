EXHAUSTING. HARD. Challenging. Draining. Awful. Those are some of the adjectives used by teachers to describe their school experiences during this past pandemic year. They had to adapt to a whole new way of teaching, wrestle with technology issues and constantly think of different ways to keep students engaged. Many had to contend with the challenges caused by their own children not being in school, and quite a few have said that for all their hard work they didn’t think it was enough. So it is understandable that teachers feel they need a break. But summer school is more important than ever this year, and it is disheartening to think that children who desperately need to make up for lost learning time will be denied that opportunity because of a shortage of teachers.