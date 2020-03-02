Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), another voice of reason in the race, exited the next day. Ms. Klobuchar also won many admirers during her campaign — and also championed the idea that good politics and good policy alike call for reaching out and not preaching only to the converted.
Mr. Buttigieg and Ms. Klobuchar concluded that the most constructive thing they could do before Tuesday’s 14 primary contests was suspend their campaigns, freeing their supporters to back another, more viable candidate representing the governing philosophy they espoused. They deserve credit for putting aside their egos in service of their principles.
Those principles are bigger than any particular tax plan or health-care proposal, and they are shared by former vice president Joe Biden, whom both former candidates endorsed on Monday. “We need a broad-based agenda that can truly deliver for the American people, not one that gets lost in ideology,” Mr. Buttigieg said in his valediction. In an interview with us Friday, Ms. Klobuchar spoke about meeting disaffected Republicans on the campaign trail: “I just don’t think that being willing to reach out to those people to heal our nation should be viewed as a negative in the Democratic primary,” she said. “I think it should be viewed as what we need to do, not just to win, but to govern.”
To win, Democrats must champion change but welcome supporters who may embrace only parts of their platform. To govern, they will need both to energize the liberal base and build coalitions that go beyond it. And to begin repairing the damage President Trump has inflicted on the nation, Democrats must be committed to respectful, civil discourse; to persuasion, not demonization. The country has seen the toxic effects of the opposite approach over the past three years.
The South Carolina primary Saturday showed that large swath s of the Democratic Party embrace this Buttigieg-Klobuchar philosophy of change and see Mr. Biden as an appealing embodiment of it. On the other side of the party’s philosophical divide are Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Each makes important points about inequality, the need for wider health -care coverage and the necessity to root out cronyism, and each is far more decent than Mr. Trump. But they exhibit little patience for those who disagree, and Mr. Sanders’s unrealistic reliance on a “revolution” to bring about the change he favors is a recipe for continued gridlock, and the deepened disillusion and cynicism that would foster. The uplifting, inclusive message championed by Ms. Klobuchar and Mr. Buttigieg during their campaigns offers a more plausible road to progress.
