Jim Evans, in his Sept. 9 Outlook essay, “Actually, judges, we do more than just ‘call balls and strikes,’ ” could have saved himself a lot of trouble by simply stating that how an umpire calls balls and strikes often determines the outcome of the game. Just ask any red-in-the-face manager who has argued a call with any ump.

Let’s not kid ourselves. Just like umpires, Supreme Court justices have their own strike zones. Do we really need another one whose zone is low and outside?

Larry Checco, Silver Spring