Yet paying players would only ameliorate the effects of, rather than solve, the underlying problem. Alleged institutions of higher learning would still be involved in a major entertainment business that scandal after scandal has proved to be incompatible with their mission to educate and enlighten. Recruiting malfeasance and other bad behavior would still occur and might find new channels. Many other thorny issues would remain, such as whether student-athletes should really be considered students at all, whether they should have the right to unionize and other questions involving their status as quasi-employees of their schools. Moreover, what would happen to athletes competing in sports that do not raise money? How would compensating student-athletes comply with rules regarding gender equity in higher education? Congress would likely need to get involved to manage the NCAA’s monopoly.