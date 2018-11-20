Regarding Laura Armstrong’s Nov. 10 letter, “Northern Virginia is about to lose a colonial-era sanctuary”:

Neither Congress nor the National Park Service should hand Claude Moore Colonial Farm over to the private sector. The Park Service and the Friends of Claude Moore Colonial Farm should complete a cooperative agreement to keep the park, part of the George Washington Memorial Parkway, in public ownership. Hundreds of nonprofit groups across the country have partner agreements with the Park Service in which both sides commit to common goals and activities.

Negotiations are by their nature back-and-forth, give-and-get processes, necessary to ensure that public dollars are properly spent, health and safety rules enforced and park management made transparent. Since its founding in 1976, the Friends of Dyke Marsh has had partner agreements with the Park Service. Reaching agreement was not always smooth, but, in the end, the agreements have served the public well. The Claude Moore friends’ group can do the same.

Glenda Booth, Alexandria

The writer is president of Friends of Dyke Marsh.