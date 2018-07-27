South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, left, and former U.S. president Barack Obama, right, at the 16th Annual Nelson Mandela Lecture at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on July 17. (Themba Hadebe/AP)

We were disappointed that The Post dedicated less than a small portion of its newspaper on July 18 to former president Barack Obama’s speech in Johannesburg in honor of the late South African civil rights leader Nelson Mandela, a man who dedicated his life to fighting for equality.

Obama’s speech was viewed by thousands worldwide. His message highlighted a political system corrupted by dark money that negatively affects citizens’ economic well-being and democracy. In the current climate, Obama’s speech deserved more than 63 words in a caption on a photograph with The World Digest.

The Post chose to devote about half a page that day to a World article titled “Kenyans cry out against corruption,” regarding Kenyans’ inability to climb the social ladder because of corruption by Kenya’s elite governmental officials. In light of this article, it would seem relevant and newsworthy to dedicate as much coverage to Obama’s commentary on political corruption, economic equality and protection of democracy.

Angel and Angella Braveboy, Silver Spring