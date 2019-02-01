The Jan. 29 editorial “Surrendering progress,” which said the Trump administration’s tentative deal with the Taliban could return Afghanistan to chaos, was terribly misguided. We all hope for the best negotiated deal possible. But after 17 years of futile efforts to build a stable, democratic and peaceful Afghanistan, it is well past time to bring our troops home as soon as possible. Afghanistan has been chaotic for the past 17 years and will be for another 17 years even if we stay. U.S. nation-building almost inevitably fails.

John Isaacs, Chevy Chase

I read former ambassador Ryan Crocker’s Jan. 30 op-ed, “The U.S. is surrendering to the Taliban,” with sympathy for his frustration. But I believe he weakened his argument by making an analogy to Vietnam. It is true that at the Paris peace talks the United States negotiated a kind of surrender, but the alternative was to continue a war that had lost the support of the American people, seemed to have no purpose and was costing thousands of American lives and billions of dollars.

If we look at Vietnam today, and the U.S. relationship with Vietnam, few would regret that “surrender.” That is not to say that we should necessarily expect a similar development with Afghanistan. Nevertheless, I think the lesson of Vietnam might teach us that failure to achieve our objectives need not result in tragedy and can be better than continued stalemate.

Peter Samson, McLean