Regarding the Nov. 1 Style article “Suzuki is replacing disgraced violinist”:

There has been a clear overreaction to the situation relating William Preucil Jr.’s alleged sexual misconduct to his Suzuki Violin School recordings. Parents and violin teachers seem to think that Mr. Preucil’s recordings are negative influences on young musicians. As someone who has been involved in music for many years, I can attest that students rarely pay close attention to the name behind recordings, especially those that accompany a teaching method, and instead focus on the music itself. As students get older, they tend to expand their repertoire to pieces more of their liking, at which point they find their own role models. Teaching with Mr. Preucil’s recordings is in no way pushing immoral ideas on to children.

Consider also the difficult process that went into producing these recordings. It was not a one-man operation, as it required many violinists who supervised the hundreds of takes it took to perfect. A more reasonable alternative to rerecording the excerpts is to simply cancel any revenue Mr. Preucil receives.

Jenny Li, Springfield