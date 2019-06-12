Aboudnamune Ouedrago, 13, photographed in March holding his machete near the cocoa farm where he works with other children near Bonoua, Ivory Coast. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

I hope anyone who undertook to read the June 10 front-page article “Cocoa’s child laborers” hung in there until the very last paragraph. That’s when Paul Schoenmakers, an executive of Dutch candy-maker Tony’s Chocolonely, succinctly summed up this African child slavery system that the big firms such as Hershey, Mars and Nestlé depend on to get their raw material: “Nobody needs chocolate. It’s a gift to yourself or someone else. We think it’s absolute madness that for a gift that no one really needs, so many people suffer.”

The reason they suffer is that the big manufacturers aren’t willing to pay small African farmers enough to make a decent living and thus to send their kids to school and pay their laborers a living wage, too. Tony’s Chocolonely pays farmers a 40 percent premium to participate in a program to relieve this situation. None of the mealy-mouthed spokesmen for the industry that promised to eradicate this problem decades ago has suggested this solution.

I like chocolate, too, but unless the big boys begin paying farmers more, I’m off it.

Larry Carson, Columbia