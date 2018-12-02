The results of Taiwan’s Nov. 24 local elections, the equivalent of the midterm elections in the United States, demonstrated Taiwanese citizens’ ability to express their will freely and peacefully at the ballot box [“Taiwanese president to quit party leadership after wins by pro-China rivals,” The World, Nov. 26].

In an Oct. 4 speech, Vice President Pence pointed out that “America will always believe that Taiwan’s embrace of democracy shows a better path for all the Chinese people.” Indeed, Taiwan’s emergence and resilience as a “beacon of democracy” at the forefront of a giant authoritarian neighbor is one of the great political success stories by all accounts. As Secretary of State Mike Pompeo noted in an unequivocal message after the elections: “The United States congratulates Taiwan on another successful round of free and fair elections. Your hard-earned constitutional democracy is an example for the entire Indo-Pacific.”

Working with like-minded trade and security partners such as the United States, with shared values of democracy, the rule of law, a market economy and human rights, Taiwan will continue to strive to assure a better and brighter future in the international community.

Stanley Kao, Washington

The writer is the representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States.