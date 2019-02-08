Regarding the Feb. 7 front-page article “State Democrats were on a roll. Now they face political disaster.”:

Let those without sin throw the first stone.

The three Democratic politicians holding the highest elective offices in Virginia are under fire for racially insensitive behavior or alleged sexual assault. If they were Republicans, they could be appointed to the Supreme Court or elected president of the United States. But, because they are Democrats, there is a rush to throw them under the bus.

I remember what it was like being reared in a culture that emphasized male privilege and white privilege. There was seemingly only one black family in my county, and they had been imported because their son was an exceptional athlete.

I was never in a classroom with a nonwhite student until I left southern Indiana for college in Chicago. There, I was introduced to racial and sexual diversity, and my worldview changed forever.

Perhaps we Virginians need to take a deep breath and remember that we elected these public servants not for who they were or accused of being years ago but for who we knew them to be when we voted. We didn’t know of the pranks or accused behavior from years ago. I doubt that many of us could survive that test.

Robert Wilson, Reedville