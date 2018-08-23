The Aug. 22 front-page article “Cohen pleads guilty to evading taxes, campaign finance violations” stated that former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, in pleading guilty, asserted that he violated federal election law “in coordination with and at the direction of a candidate for federal office.” The article then quoted Rudolph W. Giuliani, President Trump’s lawyer, as stating, “There is no allegation of any wrongdoing against the president in the government’s charges against Mr. Cohen.” Though Mr. Trump wasn’t charged with a crime, Mr. Giuliani’s statement was misleading.

The campaign finance violation section of the charging document alleges that federal election law “limitations, prohibitions, and reporting requirements” were applicable to the “defendant, Individual-1, and his campaign.” Paragraphs 1 and 2 make clear that Individual-1 is Mr. Trump. Paragraph 44 alleges that Mr. Cohen “knowingly and willfully made and caused to be made a contribution to Individual-1 . . . by making and causing to be made an expenditure, in cooperation, consultation, and concert with, and at the request and suggestion of one or more members of the campaign, to wit, COHEN made a $130,000 payment to Woman-2” to keep her quiet and “thereby influence that election.” (“Woman-2” was identified in Paragraph 32 as “an adult film actress.”) Paragraphs 27 and 35 contain similar references to coordination with “one or more members of the campaign.”

Mr. Giuliani’s claim that the charging document does not include an allegation of wrongdoing against Mr. Trump was illogical. Presumably, we’ll find out more details down the road. But no one who cares about the rule of law should accept Mr. Giuliani’s spin even now.

Gregory L. Poe, Washington

More attention should be paid to the multimillion-dollar tax evasion perpetrated by Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort. Would they have gotten away with it absent their involvement with President Trump and the appointment of a special counsel? How many other prominent people have similarly evaded taxes and not been caught? Are members of Congress condemning this conduct regardless of party? Mr. Manafort and Mr. Cohen did not just make a mistake filling out their tax forms. Instead, they purposely evaded millions in taxes and took steps to hide their felonies.

Peter Baumbusch, Washington