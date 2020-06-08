Federal officials say the stringent security measures — which include block after block of tall, black reinforced fencing and concrete barriers to close off entrances to Lafayette Square and the Ellipse — is temporary. But Washingtonians know all too well that “temporary” security measures almost never go away. Think of the closing of Pennsylvania Avenue, the banishment of the public from a sidewalk along the fence of the White House, the addition of bike rack barriers.

The security changes around the White House were made by the National Park Service at the direction of the Secret Service following protests that turned violent near the White House, causing President Trump to be rushed to an underground bunker and resulting in injuries to some law enforcement personnel. But protesters since then have behaved peacefully, including last Monday when federal agents used chemical agents and other violent measures to forcibly remove them from Lafayette Square. The expanded perimeter sealing off the White House and pushing the public further away is unprecedented in a city that has seen more than its share of protests. It is in fact a dangerous overreaction that undermines First Amendment rights.

AD

AD

“Keep in mind that that’s the people’s house,” said Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), who has been engaged in an escalating conflict with the Trump administration over its militarized approach to demonstrators and federal encroachment on the District. “It’s a sad commentary that the house and its inhabitants have to be walled off.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Monday sent a letter to Mr. Trump demanding that he immediately reopen Lafayette Square.

A spokeswoman for the National Park Service said Monday that restrictions will start to be eased on Wednesday. The Ellipse and its side roadways and sidewalks will be reopened. As to Lafayette Square, the Secret Service and U.S. Park Police “expect” to reopen parts by Wednesday while other parts will remain closed. Protesters have staked their own claim to the fence, turning it into a canvas for messages honoring George Floyd and denoucing racism and police brutality. Good for them — but now the administration should cease its attempts to silence and minimize dissent.

Take down the fence.

AD

AD