The Jan. 16 Metro article “D.C. Council considers bill to ensure funds help at-risk students” discussed a D.C. Council initiative to provide an additional $2,000 per year to help D.C. Public Schools students in several at-risk categories, such as students from families that receive welfare or food stamps, and high school students a year or more behind grade level in reading. The D.C. Council should be commended for this forward-looking policy and for its efforts to ensure that D.C. Public Schools actually spends the money on effective programs and services for these students. In light of this policy, how might D.C. Public Schools spend these funds most effectively? I direct the Center for Research and Reform in Education at Johns Hopkins University, and we have long studied how school districts can improve outcomes for struggling learners.

The best answer we have found, across all grades and in reading as well as in math, is tutoring. Our reviews find that nothing is as effective. Importantly, we have found that well-trained tutors can be very effective if they are teaching assistants rather than certified teachers, and if they work with small groups rather than one-to-one.

For $2,000, each struggling child covered by the D.C. Council policy could receive small-group or one-to-one tutoring, as needed, for as long as they remain below grade level. This could make a substantial difference in the success of D.C. students and serve as a model for other cities.

Robert E. Slavin, Baltimore