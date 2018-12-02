Regarding the Nov. 26 editorial “Gerrymandering should end — including in Md.”:

It is time for Maryland to give representation back to the people. In the 19th century, it made sense for elected officials to draw congressional districts. Now, and especially in this age of growing political polarization, it lacks reason for partisan officials to resume sole control of such borders — even with the best intentions.

Sometimes long incumbencies can reflect voter favorability of the candidates and their agendas, not simply their party. Still, as politics change, it becomes harder for people to hold elected officials accountable when the officials determine the politics by their residence. Thus, voices are left out in their own district. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) attempt at a bipartisan commission is admirable but needs more effort from the state legislature and legal scholars. This commission is made up of figures who have no concurrent political staff positions or previous lobbying positions.

The value of such a commission could be enhanced if, in an attempt to avoid political entanglements, only people who have been independent for four years could serve. With the proper checks and balances, and if commissioners ensure they are loyal to voters above donors, voters could feel more assured that their vote matters. Even with concerns about the strain this process could exert on policy deliberations, the success of this commission could reawaken positive political engagement among other states as well.

Eyoel Berhane, Fort Washington