Dan Wittenberg, Bethesda
I was in Budapest about 30 years ago when the occupying Russians abandoned their bases and left Hungary. In the weeks that followed, statues and other symbols of their presence were removed to a park outside the city. It was heady stuff.
I think of that as I read about the removal of statues symbolizing oppression in Philadelphia and Richmond. Though it is well past time for that, I also think of the disheartening recent descent of Hungary into authoritarianism. Preventing that from happening here requires voter turnout in November to install a president who believes in human rights for each and every person.
Dinah Shelton, Falls Church