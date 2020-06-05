As someone who grew up in Alexandria, I wasn’t the least bit wistful about seeing my old hometown’s token Confederate soldier finally removed from his lofty perch in the middle of the busy intersection at Washington and Prince Streets [“Confederate statue is removed early,” Metro, June 3]. His always southward-facing presence (unless a colliding car happened to rotate his pedestal by a few degrees, a not infrequent occurrence) had been a traffic hazard there for all of its 131 years. Besides, that’s an awful long time for even a sullen statue to brood about being on the losing side of a conflict in which Alexandria itself only participated for one day. Virginia seceded on May 23, 1861, and Alexandria was “occupied” by Union troops on May 24 after a grand total of two shots (both fatal — one for each side) were fired. It’s high time for everybody to move on, if only to let the traffic do so.