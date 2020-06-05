As someone who grew up in Alexandria, I wasn’t the least bit wistful about seeing my old hometown’s token Confederate soldier finally removed from his lofty perch in the middle of the busy intersection at Washington and Prince Streets [“Confederate statue is removed early,” Metro, June 3]. His always southward-facing presence (unless a colliding car happened to rotate his pedestal by a few degrees, a not infrequent occurrence) had been a traffic hazard there for all of its 131 years. Besides, that’s an awful long time for even a sullen statue to brood about being on the losing side of a conflict in which Alexandria itself only participated for one day. Virginia seceded on May 23, 1861, and Alexandria was “occupied” by Union troops on May 24 after a grand total of two shots (both fatal — one for each side) were fired. It’s high time for everybody to move on, if only to let the traffic do so.

Dan Wittenberg, Bethesda

I was in Budapest about 30 years ago when the occupying Russians abandoned their bases and left Hungary. In the weeks that followed, statues and other symbols of their presence were removed to a park outside the city. It was heady stuff.

I think of that as I read about the removal of statues symbolizing oppression in Philadelphia and Richmond. Though it is well past time for that, I also think of the disheartening recent descent of Hungary into authoritarianism. Preventing that from happening here requires voter turnout in November to install a president who believes in human rights for each and every person. 

Dinah Shelton, Falls Church