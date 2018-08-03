Regarding the July 31 Metro article “2 scholars quit center at U-Va. over hiring”:

The outrage of these faculty and students over the hiring of Marc Short based on his service in the Trump administration and conservative political views is patently disgraceful and offensive to any sense of the liberties provided by our Constitution. Such sanctimonious behavior demonstrates intolerance, immaturity and hypocrisy and, apparently, the gross failure of the University of Virginia to promote diversity of thought among its faculty and students.

Stephen Rodgers, Fairfax

There’s a fetishization of Thomas Jefferson in Charlottesville that tends to dull the bigoted character of the third president, his university and the surrounding town. Given the town’s preference for whitewashing, it seems appropriate that the University of Virginia-affiliated Miller Center would overlook that Marc Short enabled the Trump administration’s racist agenda. The third and 45th presidents have had well-documented problems with racial equality, so what better way to honor Jefferson’s legacy than to appoint a man who is complicit in this administration’s twisted dog-whistle rhetoric?

I commend professors Melvyn P. Leffler and William I. Hitchcock for taking a stand against enabling this administration’s hyperpartisan lackeys.

Michael S. Inlow, Charlottesville