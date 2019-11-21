Many of the new complaints were submitted by people who cannot afford lawyers and turned to the Office for Civil Rights for help. The office has a duty to take these complaints seriously and go wherever the facts and the law lead. In fact, the Office for Civil Rights has already taken more enforcement actions and has issued more violation findings than ever because of one simple reason: We are finally taking our conscience laws seriously.
Roger Severino, Washington
The writer is director of the Office for Civil Rights at Health and Human Services.
