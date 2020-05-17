Had Mr. Trump not used the DPA to resume processing, millions more animals would have been destroyed. Farmers left with no space on their farms for the matured animals not being processed literally buried their investments. If we did not keep these plants operating, millions of Americans would be left without their regular source of protein.

And it’s not just the farmers who are being financially devastated. Everyone involved with getting meat from farm to fork has been affected, including the plant workers. Most of those who are testing positive are young, asymptomatic and not at substantial risk.

Despite interventions, we are moving toward wholesale farm bankruptcies that will threaten future supply chains and price stability for essential foods. Poor families on food stamp programs will find their monthly food supplement not lasting as long.

Keeping plants open will allow millions to keep steady incomes and steady diets during these tumultuous times. It’s a much better solution than “Let them eat kale.”

Will Coggin, Washington

The writer is managing director

of the Center for Consumer Freedom.

Businesses are using temperatures to screen for the novel coronavirus; however, their screening does not account for each person’s mean body temperature (MBT), which can range between 97 degrees and 99 degrees. Using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s 100.0-degree threshold level, employers could miss a 3-degree fever in some people and possibly a 1-degree fever in others.

With a 1-degree fever, one may only feel tired and unaware of a fever. Perhaps a mild form of covid-19 only produces a low fever and fatigue yet makes someone a player in the reported cases of “asymptomatic” virus spread. Setting a lower MBT-based threshold for temperature may give one person a false positive but could be used to triage who gets a follow-up diagnostic test.

Consecutive days of testing are required to determine one’s normal healthy MBT. Because a relative change is important, using the same device and method each day is critical. Because one’s MBT fluctuates slightly throughout the day, testing at approximately the same time of day improves sensitivity. Women test in the morning to detect ovulation from only a 0.5-degree temperature rise.

David K. Fenner, Columbia

