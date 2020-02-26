The Takoma Park Silver Spring Co-op, which has established a goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2035. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)By Letters to the Editor February 26, 2020 at 5:25 PM ESTThe Post does excellent reporting on climate change, including the Feb. 19 news article “Methane is a hard-hitting greenhouse gas. Now scientists say we’ve dramatically underestimated how much we’re emitting.” But the headline and first three paragraphs of the Feb. 22 Metro article “Takoma Park contemplates first-in-nation ban on fossil fuels” gave the impression of an imminent ban and inflame controversy over a provision that would set a target in 2045, far enough ahead to allow for natural replacement cycles, not noted until paragraph 12. This misleads people into opposing thoughtful planning to avoid investing in infrastructure that will become obsolete in a net-zero greenhouse gas world. I know because I had to explain to my mom in Berkeley how that provision applies only to new buildings after she was misled by industry fearmongering. Gabrielle Dreyfus, Washington Read more letters to the editor. 0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy